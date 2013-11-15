Italy's Geox sees sales falling in 2013

MILAN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Geox said it expected revenues for the full year to be 6.5-7.0 percent lower than the previous year after the Italian shoe-maker posted an 11.9 percent fall in sales in the first nine months.

In a statement released late on Thursday Geox said sales in the nine months to September were 618.1 million euros, dragged down by the impact of the economic crisis on consumption.

Adjusted core earnings in the period came in at 44.3 million euros from 100.3 million euros a year before.

The group swung to a net loss of 8.472 million euros from a net profit of 36.047 million euros a year earlier.