FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Geox sees sales falling in 2013
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 15, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

Italy's Geox sees sales falling in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Geox said it expected revenues for the full year to be 6.5-7.0 percent lower than the previous year after the Italian shoe-maker posted an 11.9 percent fall in sales in the first nine months.

In a statement released late on Thursday Geox said sales in the nine months to September were 618.1 million euros, dragged down by the impact of the economic crisis on consumption.

Adjusted core earnings in the period came in at 44.3 million euros from 100.3 million euros a year before.

The group swung to a net loss of 8.472 million euros from a net profit of 36.047 million euros a year earlier.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.