Italy's Geox confirms FY guidance after sales rise in H1

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian shoemaker Geox confirmed its forecast of breaking even at the operating level this year after sales rose in the first half including in its weak home market, which accounts for a third of its revenue.

Geox said sales rose 3.5 percent to 400.2 million euros ($536 million) in the period, with the pace of growth in Italy more than twice as fast.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell slightly from a year earlier to 20.7 million euros hit by one-off costs, Geox said.

Geox, which suffered a limited impact from the strength of the single currency as it reaps most of its revenue in Europe, confirmed it saw sales rising to 800 million euros in the full year. ($1 = 0.7473 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)