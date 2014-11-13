FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geox confirms FY targets after 9-mth earnings rise 7 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

Geox confirms FY targets after 9-mth earnings rise 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian shoemaker Geox on Thursday confirmed its full-year sales and profit targets after reporting a 7 percent rise in nine-month core earnings, boosted by higher sales.

The company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 46.3 million euros ($58 million), while net sales rose 8 percent to 668.4 million euros.

“These results, which have been achieved despite uncertain consumer spending in certain markets, allow us to confirm the targets that we laid down for 2014, namely turnover of 800 million euros and the expected profitability,” it said in a statement.

1 US dollar = 0.8012 euro Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masopni

