Italy's Geox expects 10 percent fall in first-half sales

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Italian shoemaker Geox expects sales to decline around 10 percent in the first half of the year, weighed down by the financial crisis in Europe which is squeezing credit lines to its commercial distributors and spending power among shoppers.

Geox, which aims to blend style and comfort with its “breathable” shoes, made the forecast as it posted a 44 percent drop in EBITDA for the first quarter to 40.5 million euros ($52.1 million).

Geox, which sells over a third of its products in Italy, singled out its home market alongside Spain, Portugal and Greece as commercially important countries where it expects sales to remain weak. ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)