A New York state judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit brought by Geraldo Rivera accusing Cumulus Media Inc of refusing to honor an oral agreement to extend his contract to host a daily talk-radio show on New York City’s WABC.

Justice Anil Singh of New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan said Rivera’s 2012 contract to host the show, which expired at the end of 2015, barred any oral accord.

