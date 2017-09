Aug 21 (Reuters) - Geratherm Medical AG : * Says H1 revenue 8.9 million euros, up 2.0 % * Says H1 EBIT 1.1 million euros, up 76.9 % * Says H1 EBITDA 1.4 million euros, up 36.9 percent * Says H1 after tax profit 698,000 euros, up 18.5% * Source text - bit.ly/1z4TaIn * Further company coverage