FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FTC sues Gerber over health claims in baby formula ads
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FTC sues Gerber over health claims in baby formula ads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is suing baby food maker Gerber, owned by Nestle SA, alleging it advertised that its Good Start Gentle formula would reduce the risk of a baby developing allergies despite having no proof for the claim.

The Federal Trade Commission, which filed the lawsuit on Wednesday, said Gerber put stickers on the baby food which said the formula would “reduce the risk of developing allergies.”

The FTC also said Gerber advertised that the Food and Drug Administration approved its health claims, although the agency had not done so.

The commission said Gerber had received permission from the FDA to advertise that the formula may potentially reduce the risk for a specific allergy, atopic dermatitis, but required Gerber to qualify that claim, which it did not do.

Nestle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Ros Krasny and Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.