FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Steelmaker Gerdau creates Colombian joint venture with Putney
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 5 months ago

Steelmaker Gerdau creates Colombian joint venture with Putney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - Gerdau SA, the largest steelmaker in the Americas, has agreed to create a long steel joint venture in Colombia with Putney Capital Management amid efforts to cut debt and boost returns.

Under terms of the venture, which were unveiled in a Wednesday securities filing, Porto Alegre, Brazil-based Gerdau will sell half of its stake in a Colombian mill, Gerdau Diaco, to Putney. The venture is valued at $165 million and has annual output capacity of 674,000 tonnes, the filing said.

Putney, an asset management firm, is also Gerdau's partner in the Dominican Republic. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Paul Simao)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.