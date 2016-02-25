Police raid Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau in corruption case -source

SAO PAULO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Federal police raided several offices of Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA as part of an ongoing corruption case known as “Operation Zelotes,” a source with knowledge of the raids said on Thursday.

Federal police released a statement saying that search and seizure warrants were being conducted in the cities of Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre and Pernambuco, but did not name the company.

The operation is investigating a scheme involving kickbacks to tax officials in return for waving tax debts. (Reporting by Maria Pia Palermo; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Toby Chopra)