FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Brazil's Gerdau posts unexpected loss as revenue slips
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's Gerdau posts unexpected loss as revenue slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Gerdau SA, the largest steelmaker in the Americas, posted a surprising first-quarter loss on Thursday, reflecting declining revenue and the impact of a recent Brazil ruling on the booking of contingent liabilities.

Porto Alergre, Brazil-based Gerdau lost a net 34 million reais ($10.8 million) last quarter, compared with profit of 14 million reais a year earlier. Analysts expected profit of 70.96 million reais in the first quarter.

Management will discuss quarterly results later in the day.

$1 = 3.1635 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.