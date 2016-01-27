FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Gerdau, Japan's Sumitomo, JSW form wind power joint venture
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
World
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 27, 2016 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Gerdau, Japan's Sumitomo, JSW form wind power joint venture

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA will form a joint venture with Japan’s Sumitomo Corp and Japan Steel Works Ltd (JSW) to compete in the wind power sector in Brazil, Gerdau said on Wednesday.

With 280 million reais ($70 million) in investment for new equipment, the joint venture would use Gerdau’s mill in Pindamonhangaba in the state of Sao Paulo to supply parts for wind turbines from 2017.

In the midst of a downturn in Brazilian steel because of a collapse in the construction and auto sectors, Gerdau said the wind power sector in Brazil was set to grow in coming years.

“We are working to transform Gerdau into a more efficient and more profitable company, considering the current and future challenges in the global steel market,” Chief Executive Andre Johannpeter said in a statement.

Sumitomo and JSW have extensive experience in supplying the wind power industry, Gerdau said. It said Gerdau would have a stake of more than 50 percent stake in the joint venture, which would create 100 jobs. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in Sao Paulo and Stephen Eisenhammer in Rio de Janeiro; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.