Gerdau CFO Schirmer to retire after 26-year stint at mill
July 19, 2012 / 8:37 PM / 5 years ago

Gerdau CFO Schirmer to retire after 26-year stint at mill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Gerdau, Brazil’s largest steelmaker, said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Osvaldo Schirmer will retire in December after a 26-year stint with the company.

The Porto Alegre, Brazil-based company named André Pires de Oliveira Dias as his replacement, starting in January 2013, according to a statement. Dias is currently finance director at Gerdau’s Long Steel North America unit, based in Tampa, Florida.

Dias has been with Gerdau since 2004, when he was named as head of investments. After that he took charge of the controlling Gerdau-Johannpeter family’s investment holding company.

