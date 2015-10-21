FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Board of Brazil steelmaker Gerdau approves plan for $1 bln loan
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 21, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

Board of Brazil steelmaker Gerdau approves plan for $1 bln loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Gerdau SA, Latin America’s largest steelmaker, approved a plan to borrow as much as $1 billion from international banks to finance working capital, the company said Wednesday in a Brazilian securities filing.

The loan will be organized by the Banco Santander Brasil SA , the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA , and seek contributions from up to 12 “first-line” banks, the statement said.

Under the plan, the loan is to be for three years with the option to extend it for two more years.

Gerdau has seen the price of its preferred shares, the company’s most-traded class of stock, slip 43 percent in the last year as a Brazilian recession and weak world steel market crimp sales and revenue.

Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.