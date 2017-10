SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Gerdau SA expects to post improved debt metrics throughout the year as higher operational profit as well as a revision in capital expenditures eases the pressure to borrow, Chief Financial Officer André Pires said on Tuesday.

Net debt rose to the equivalent of 3.3 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization at the end of March, compared with 2.9 times in December.