Gerdau's third-quarter profit comes in line with forecasts

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gerdau SA, the world’s second-biggest maker of long steel products, earned net income of 408 million reais ($200.1 million) In the third quarter, largely in line with estimates of 405.6 million reais in a Reuters poll.

The company said in a securities filing on Thursday that a 10.3 billion real, five-year investment plan will be revised due to “uncertainties in the global economic scenario.” A new number will be unveiled in February, the company said.

The company will spend 460 million reais in an upgrade of its existing Riograndense mill in the country’s south, the filing added. The new line will start operations in the second half of 2015.