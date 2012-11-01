UPDATE 1-Gerdau to review investments, reports profit in line

* Gerdau to review investments, unveil new plan Feb.

* Net income at 408 mln reais in line with forecasts

* Ends search for strategic partner in iron ore plan

By Alberto Alerigi and Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gerdau SA will review its 10.3 billion real ($5.1 billion) five-year investment plan, as the world’s second-biggest maker of long steel products is faced with global economic uncertainty and slumping profits.

“Considering the uncertainties clouding the global economic scenario, Gerdau is now turning more selective on the evaluation of future capital expenditure plans, and is already reviewing its current investment program,” the company said in a securities filing along with third-quarter results.

Declining output and revenue as well as stagnant sales drove third-quarter profit at Brazil’s largest steelmaker down about 25.6 percent from the prior three months.

The results come the same day that Gerdau announced the end of a year-long search for a strategic partner to develop as many as 6.9 billion tonnes of iron ore reserves - a step that may force Gerdau to either bankroll the project on its own or list it on a stock exchange.

Net income totaled 408 million reais in the third quarter, coming largely in line with estimates of 405.6 million reais in a Reuters poll. The company had earned 549 million reais in the second quarter, while profit was 420 million reais a year earlier.

Mills in Brazil are suffering their worst crisis in years as the effect of a strong local currency and rising imports in the aftermath of the 2008 global economic crisis have hampered their ability to stay competitive. A year-long slowdown in Latin America’s largest economy has added to the industry’s woes.

The company will spend 460 million reais in an upgrade of its existing Riograndense mill in the country’s south, the filing added. The new line will start operations in the second half of 2015.