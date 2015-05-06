FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil Gerdau Q1 profit drops 39 pct as steel sales fall
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil Gerdau Q1 profit drops 39 pct as steel sales fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds share price, detail)

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s steelmaker Gerdau SA on Wednesday posted a 39 percent drop in first quarter net profit as sales fell amid a likely recession in Latin America’s largest economy.

Gerdau, the largest long-steel producer in the Americas, reported net income of 267 million reais ($88 million) in the first quarter, compared to profit of 440 million reais in the same quarter last year.

The company said in a securities filing that sales volumes fell in nearly all of its business divisions even as a weaker real helped it make more money from its U.S. operations and exports.

Consolidated net revenue dropped 1 percent year-on-year, to 10.45 billion reais. In Brazil only, net revenue fell 11 percent to 3.3 million reais in the same comparison.

The Brazilian economy is expected to shrink around 1 percent this year as austerity measures weigh on domestic consumption.

Gerdau’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operational efficiency known as EBITDA, fell 8.9 percent to 1.1 billion reais, in line with analysts forecasts.

$1 = 3.05 reais Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.