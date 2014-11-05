FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Gerdau looking to slow investment in iron ore -CEO
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 5, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Gerdau looking to slow investment in iron ore -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau is looking to slow the pace of its iron ore expansion with prices of the steel-making commodity falling dramatically this year, the firm’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We had a plan to reach 18 million tonnes of iron ore production per year by 2016, rising to 24 million tonnes by 2020, and it is this plan which we are now re-considering,” CEO Andre Gerdau Johannpeter told reporters during a call to discuss third quarter results.

Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.