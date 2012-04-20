End of an era: BHH turns back on public sector

LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank announced this week it was seeking to buy-back its public sector Pfandbrief issues, a move that could be replicated by others as banks turn their back on the increasingly unpopular public sector backed funding.

Instead, the German covered bond borrower has plans to sell a benchmark mortgage-backed transaction in July of this year, following the completion of the tender offer.

“European banks are now at a crossroads and are looking to exit their public sector programmes,” said a DCM banker. “This exercise is allowing BHH to exit from its public sector business in an orderly way that won’t burn investors. We hope other banks will use this transaction as a template for future LM.”

The demise of the likes of Depfa, Eurohypo and Dexia as well as the eurozone sovereign debt crisis has made public sector collateral less appealing to investors. Meanwhile, rating agencies’ harsher treatment of public sector covered bonds, requiring higher levels of overcollateralisation, is making the instruments less attractive as a funding tool.

“Over the past few years we have been winding down our public sector business and are looking to focus on our core business, which is real estate finance,” said Bodo Winkler, head of investor relations at BHH.

“We are striving to have good relations with investors and for that reason we are offering anyone who is unhappy with a bond that is below triple A rated an exit with a substantial premium.”

German public sector pfandbrief issuance has fallen off a cliff in 2012, with only EUR2bn sold so far, representing 4% of total covered bond supply, which compares with 14% last year, 26% in 2006 and 80% in 2000.

Given the cost, BHH is not hoping for a substantial take-up but thinks that large investors who are unhappy might find the offer attractive.

JP Morgan and Landesbank Berlin are joint deal managers on the tender which involves the following public sector Pfandbrief issues: the 3.75% August 2012 at 101.05, 4% January 2014 at mid-swaps minus 60bp, 4.125% March 2017 at mid-swaps minus 16bp and the 4.5% May 2019 at mid-swaps minus 5bp.

The tender process began on April 19 2012 when Pfandbrief investors can offer their holdings. The process is due to end on May 3 and the settlement is due to take place on May 9 2012.

According to RBS, the purchase price/spread levels look very generous, and analysts at the bank recommended participating in the tender offer.

“The purchase spread of mid-swaps -60bp for the January 2014 public sector Pfandbrief looks attractive to us,” they said.

GET OUT CLAUSE

BHH is giving investors the opportunity to get out as the levels of over collateralisation in the deals will be dimishing and likely lead to a downgrade of the bonds.

A CM banker explained that significance of the tender offer and said: “BHH has given up on its Triple A rating which is something of a historical moment for the German Pfandbriefe market. But as we see more and more downgrades across the market, it is questionable whether banks need Triple A rated covered bond programme altogether.”

On Friday, Fitch announced it was putting BHH’s public sector Pfandbrief on rating watch negative, citing the issuer’s plan to cease to maintain a high enough level of OC.

Moody’s and Fitch require 7% and 11.1% OC respectively for the issuer to retain its Triple A rating. BHH decided to reduce its OC to a legal minimum of 2% plus a buffer.

“By reducing its OC for its public Pfandbrief it will achieve a 24.5% OC for its mortgage Pfandbriefe which is required by Fitch for a AA+ rating.” He added that the tender highlights the pressure on issuers to achieve rating agencies’ strict OC requirements.

According to RBS, the problem in Germany has been issuers’ inability to get their hands on suitable collateral.

“The volume of available collateral has been shrinking since 2005 after the European Commission banned explicit state guarantees for German savings banks (including Landesbanks), thereby making their debt ineligible as collateral for Public Pfandbriefe,” they said.

“The vast majority of the grandfathered liabilities mature by 2015. As a consequence, we expect the Public Pfandbrief market to continue to shrink to a new (lower) equilibrium by mid-2015.”