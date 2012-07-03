German car sales rebound in June amid European decline

BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - German auto sales rebounded in June, bucking a trend of weaker car demand in other key markets in Europe.

New car registrations in the country rose 3 percent to 296,800 vehicles, leading to a 1 percent increase in six-month sales to 1.63 million, the VDA association of German car makers said on Tuesday.

The rebound last month follows a 5 percent plunge in May deliveries.

“The German auto industry is proving to be robust and efficient in an increasingly more difficult environment,” VDA president Matthias Wissmann said in remarks prepared for delivery at a press conference in Berlin.

French, Italian and Spanish car deliveries tumbled in June as mass automakers including PSA Peugeot Citroen and Fiat are wrestling with sagging consumer demand.

German auto exports rose 9 percent last month to 350,900 vehicles, which reduced the year-to-date drop to 1 percent or 2.16 million, according to Wissmann. VDA predicts full-year German sales of 3.1 million.

Europe’s biggest car market is feeling the ripple effects of the single currency zone’s deepening debt crisis despite the latest rebound as discounts and manufacturers’ self-registrations are rising.

Volkswagen previously said group sales in Germany were positive during the first five months, but declined 6.4 percent in western Europe excluding VW’s home market. VW is due to report six-month group sales on July 13.

“Darker clouds are gathering around us,” chief executive Martin Winterkorn said on June 25. “The second half of 2012 is certain to become more difficult and challenging.” (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)