German think tank Ifo sees economy growing 0.7 pct in 2013

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Ifo economic think tank said on Thursday it saw the economy shrinking this quarter only to pick up in the next, with domestic demand and exports to countries beyond the troubled euro zone supporting 0.7 percent overall growth in 2013.

“The German economy looks set to contract in the fourth quarter of 2012, before staging a recovery that is expected to be modest initially in 2013,” Ifo said in a statement.

“If the euro crisis does not escalate and remains in line with the baseline scenario, domestic upward forces and rising demand for German export goods from outside the EU should boost the economy.” (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Madeline Chambers)