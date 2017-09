Dec 19 (Reuters) - German High Street Properties A/S :

* Kartago Property A/S, related party to the Thygesen family, bought 112,100 B-shares in German High Street Properties for about 7.2 million Danish crowns ($1.19 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0560 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)