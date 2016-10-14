FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Germany to spend 1.5 bln euros for more navy ships - navy
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 14, 2016 / 5:45 PM / 10 months ago

Germany to spend 1.5 bln euros for more navy ships - navy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Germany has agreed to spend 1.5 billion euros to buy five more corvettes for the navy, the navy said on Friday, and Die Welt newspaper quoted lawmakers as citing the need for greater security in the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean.

Die Welt said lawmakers planned to introduce the funding proposal in parliament in mid-November.

"To meet new security needs in the Baltic Sea, in the Mediterranean Sea, and globally, the coalition plans to buy five new corvettes for 1.5 billion euros for the German Navy," the paper quoted Social Democrat Johannes Kahrs and Christian Democrat Eckhard Rehberg as saying.

In April two Russian warplanes flew simulated attack passes near a U.S. guided missile destroyer in the Baltic, and Finland has accused Russia of several breaches of its airspace. Last Saturday, Russia said it had moved nuclear-capable missiles into its Kaliningrad enclave on the Baltic.

Die Welt said Germany's goal was to have two of the new ships enter service as early as 2019, with the remaining three to follow in 2023. The ships will be based on the current Braunschweig-class of corvettes.

Some additional military funding became available last week after the defense ministry informed lawmakers that another big navy project, a 4 billion euro procurement for new multi-role ships, would be delayed by six months. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.