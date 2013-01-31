FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German retailers see 2013 sales dropping slightly in real terms
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 31, 2013 / 9:27 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Germany’s HDE retail association expects 2013 sales to drop slightly in real terms, following a 0.6 percent fall in sales last year in real terms, it said on Thursday.

The HDE said earlier it expects nominal sales growth of 1.0 percent this year after nominal growth of 1.5 percent last year.

Retail sales tumbled by their largest amount in over three years in December, according to preliminary data, denting hopes that private consumption can compensate for weaker exports and lift Europe’s largest economy this year.

Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
