FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German Startups Group postpones stock market float
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 21, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

German Startups Group postpones stock market float

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - German Startups Group, a Berlin-based investment company, has postponed its planned stock market flotation due to the fragile market environment, it said on Tuesday.

“In light of this environment, the management sees no chance of listing the company on the stock exchange at a fair price and generating the desired oversubscription,” it said on Tuesday.

The company had already last week extended the offer period for investors to subscribe to its shares.

Startups Group had planned to raise up to 72 million euros ($79 million) from a flotation by offering up to 22.1 million shares at a price range of between 2.70 and 3.60 euros.

$1 = 0.9148 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.