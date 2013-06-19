German banks signal support for euro deposit guarantee scheme

FRANKFURT, June 19 (Reuters) - German banking association BDB signalled it may drop its opposition to a pan-European deposit guarantee scheme, a radical step under which German lenders would absorb some of the losses of failed banks in other European states.

Until now, Germany’s banks have been opposed to any plans for funding bank rescues from outside of Europe’s largest economy, slowing progress for creating a European Banking Union.

“A common deposit guarantee scheme is needed,” Juergen Fitschen, co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank and president of Germany’s BDB banking association, said on Tuesday in a statement embargoed for Wednesday.

“Banking union is the right step. You can’t always show people the cold shoulder,” Fitschen said, referring to Germany’s scepticism toward a pan-European bank resolution mechanism and deposit protection scheme.

European Union leaders committed to a banking union last June, but deep cracks have since emerged, with Germany in particular raising doubts about its overall feasibility.

Fitschen made clear that he was not in favour of the immediate introduction of such a scheme. BDB represents listed banks such as Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank.

“Not today, I just hope that one day we will get there. The concerns that we have, are justified,” he said, referring to fears that Germany would have to pay for sloppy lending standards and supervision in countries with failed banking systems.

The first step, to create a single bank supervisor under the European Central Bank, looks set to be in place by mid-2014. A second step, the creation of a resolution agency, and a third leg, creation of a single deposit guarantee scheme, have encountered opposition.

Fitschen also said large banks are needed, downplaying the idea that banks that are “too big to fail” will pose a threat to the economy going forward. The creation of a pan-European resolution mechanism will help guard against the need for taxpayer-funded bailouts, he said.

“If you are convinced that you can wind down a large bank, then why do we think about ‘too big to fail’,” Fitschen said.

Upon being asked if there is such a thing as a bank that is too big, Fitschen said, “I don’t know how I should answer this question. What’s important is that banks have enough capital and liquidity.” (Reporting By Edward Taylor; editing by Jane Baird)