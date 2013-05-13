German bank rescue fund swings to profit

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s bank rescue fund SoFFin swung to a profit last year for the first time since it was founded in 2008 after writing back 1.39 billion euros ($1.8 billion) on loss provisions for assets once held by bailed-out lender Hypo Real Estate.

SoFFin posted net profit of 580 million euros for 2012, as the write-backs helped offset 740 million euros of valuation losses on stakes it holds in Commerzbank and the successor banks of WestLB and HRE.

In 2011, SoFFin reported a loss of 13.1 billion euros.

Germany established SoFFin in October 2008 as part of its rescue of several lenders during the financial crisis, bailing out Hypo Real Estate, WestLB, Commerzbank and IKB after the collapse of the subprime debt market. This led to an inter-bank lending freeze and heavy portfolio losses.

Establishing SoFFin allowed lenders to transfer some lossmaking assets into “bad banks” a move which helped banks avert collapse by transferring the risk onto the taxpayer. That, in turn, has helped stabilise the banking sector and allowed the value of certain assets to recover.

At the height of the subprime crisis, SoFFin was forced to provide 168 billion euros worth of liquidity guarantees, and 29.4 billion euros worth of capital to seven troubled lenders in Germany.

At the end of 2012, SoFFin provided 3.7 billion euros worth of liquidity guarantees and 18.8 billion euros worth of capital. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)