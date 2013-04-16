FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German wholesale power at new low after carbon vote
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

German wholesale power at new low after carbon vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - German Year-Ahead baseload power hit its lowest level since 2005 on Tuesday after the European Parliament rejected a draft law to boost the carbon emission rights trading mechanism, lowering the cost of an important power price element.

The Cal ‘14 baseload position on the EEX bourse hit 39.60 euros ($5,200) a megawatt hour, down 12.5 euros from the Monday settlement and the lowest a year-ahead contract traded at since May 31, 2005 shortly after the news.

Power producers who sell forward their power for years in advance have to cover their output with certificates securing them the right to emit CO2 in the process. ($1 = 0.7643 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Henning Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.