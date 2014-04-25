German 3D printer maker SLM sets IPO price range at 18-23 eur/shr

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - German 3D printer maker SLM Solutions said on Friday it would offer up to 11.25 million shares for between 18 euros and 23 euros in its planned initial public offering (IPO), which will see its shares start trading on May 9.

SLM specialises in selective laser melting (SLM) machines, which use a laser beam to fuse fine metallic powders together and create a three-dimensional object.

The IPO will comprise 4.17 million new shares issued in a capital increase and 5.73 million existing shares at an issue volume of as much as 237.9 million euros ($328.8 million).