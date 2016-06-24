FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
German court hands Springer partial victory in ad-blocking case
June 24, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

German court hands Springer partial victory in ad-blocking case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOGNE, Germany, June 24 (Reuters) - A German court on Friday handed publisher Axel Springer a material win in its fight against so-called ad-blockers, which users can install on computers or mobile devices to prevent advertising from being shown.

The appeals court in Cologne on Friday banned German startup Eyeo, which makes one of the world's most-used ad-blockers, from using so-called "white lists", which advertisers can pay to get on to avoid being blocked.

The court said it did not have objections to ad-blockers as such. (Reporting by Nikola Rotscheroth; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

