German audiovisual ad revenues to slow in 2017 - VPRT

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - German revenue from audiovisual ads is expected to rise between 3.3 and 4.1 percent this year, slowing from a growth rate of 4.4 percent last year, when they generated record revenues of 5.7 billion euros ($6.3 billion), an industry association said.

Audiovisual ads are expected to account for more than 38 percent of overall revenues for the first time this year, the Association of Commercial Broadcasters and Audiovisual Services in Germany (VPRT) said in a statement on Thursday.

Net television ads will grow by between 2 and 2.5 percent to 4.7 billion euros, compared with a growth rate of 3.1 percent last year.

Last week, German media group ProSiebenSat.1 lowered its guidance for 2017 net ads growth to between 1.5 and 2.5 percent from a previous forecast for 2 to 3 percent, adding that it expected to grow broadly in line with the market.