Bad odour prompts Havana-bound Condor flight to return to Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A Condor airlines flight from Frankfurt to Havana was headed back to Frankfurt on Wednesday after the cabin crew discovered a strange odour mid-air, a Condor spokesman said.

Condor flight 184, a Boeing 767 with 258 passengers and nine crew aboard, left Frankfurt at 1445 GMT and was over southern France when it decided to return to Frankfurt after talking to air traffic control.

The spokesman said no detail were yet available on the type of odour. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Stephen Brown)