FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Strange odour prompts Condor flight to return to Frankfurt
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Strange odour prompts Condor flight to return to Frankfurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Condor flight turned back over southern France

* Flight had 258 passengers, nine crew aboard (Adds Condor comment on plane landing safely)

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A Condor airlines flight from Frankfurt to Havana returned safely to Frankfurt on Wednesday after the cabin crew discovered a strange odour mid-air, Condor said.

“Flight DE3184 has landed safely in FRA (Frankfurt). Guests are housed and cared for in a hotel. A new departure time for tomorrow is checked,” Condor said on its Twitter account.

The Boeing 767, with 258 passengers and nine crew aboard, left Frankfurt at 1445 GMT and was over southern France when it decided to return to Frankfurt after talking to air traffic control.

No details were immediately available on the type of odour. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Stephen Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.