German court rejects airlines' 2009 damages claim
March 27, 2012 / 7:57 AM / 6 years ago

German court rejects airlines' 2009 damages claim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - A German court has dismissed a symbolic lawsuit claiming damages from a 2009 walkout at the Stuttgart airport brought by the country’s four main domestic airlines against the union of air traffic controllers, it said on Tuesday.

Due to a labour dispute between management of the Stuttgart airport and its apron workers in March of that year, 22 air traffic controllers at the Stuttgart airport stopped working out of solidarity on April 6.

The labour court ruled on Tuesday that the four carriers - Lufthansa, its unit Germanwings, Air Berlin and TUIfly - would have to swallow the damages resulting from the event, quantified at 32,517 euros plus interest. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)

