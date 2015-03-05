FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 5, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 3 years ago

German airline Germania's CEO eyes all-Airbus fleet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 5 (Reuters) - German airline Germania aims to switch its fleet to all-Airbus aircraft when it takes older Boeing 737s out of service, its chief executive said.

“We want to harmonise our fleet in five years,” Karsten Balke told Reuters at the ITB travel trade fair in Berlin.

Privately held Germania currently has a fleet of 10 Boeing 737-700s, recently upgraded with fuel-saving wingtip technology and new seats, nine Airbus A319s and five A321s.

Asked when Germania would place orders for further Airbus aircraft, Balke said: “We have purchase rights, and we will use them when we get the right price.”

Berlin-based Germania focuses on routes in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East and last month added routes from Berlin and Duesseldorf to Teheran while and this week it launched a service from Hamburg to Tel Aviv. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
