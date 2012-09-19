FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa brings short-haul flights under low-cost unit
#Industrials
September 19, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

Lufthansa brings short-haul flights under low-cost unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Lufthansa will bring together its European and German domestic routes under a new low-cost brand from next year as it seeks to make a profit from short-haul routes in the face of competition from low-cost carriers.

From Jan. 1, 2013, Lufthansa flights within Germany and Europe, excluding those from its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, will be merged with its low-cost airline Germanwings, it said on Wednesday.

The service will carry over 18 million passengers in its first year. Lufthansa, Germany’s largest airline, carries around 106 million passengers a year. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

