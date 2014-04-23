Small German airport Luebeck files for insolvency - media

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - The small German airport of Luebeck, near Hamburg, has filed for insolvency and a local court has appointed a preliminary administrator, German media reported on Wednesday.

A statement on the website for the airport, which is served by low-cost carriers such as Ryanair, said the around 100 people employed had not received their pay for April.

Neither the airport nor the court was immediately available for comment.

Some regional airports in Europe are struggling to find customers and make money as smaller carriers increasingly turn to bigger airports to attract passengers. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Victoria Bryan, editing by David Evans)