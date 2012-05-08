FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlin airport opening will be delayed - media
May 8, 2012 / 9:52 AM / 5 years ago

Berlin airport opening will be delayed - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - The opening of Berlin’s new airport, scheduled for June 3, will be delayed due to problems with fire security, German media reported on Tuesday, citing local government sources.

The reports did not give a new opening date for Berlin-Brandenburg airport, which aims initially to attract up to 27 million passengers annually.

The operator of the new airport did not immediately confirm the reports but said it would hold a news conference at 1300 local time (1100 GMT). National carrier Lufthansa also could not immediately confirm the reports.

Lufthansa and Air Berlin plan to expand services and routes at the new airport, which is built on the existing Schoenefeld site in Germany’s capital.

Schoenefeld and Tegel are to shut shortly. Together they handled 24 million passengers annually, fewer than half the number at Germany’s main airport in Frankfurt.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Holger Hansen in Berlin and Maria Sheahan and Peter Maushagen in Frankfurt

