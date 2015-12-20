FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Long-delayed Berlin airport denies opening postponed again
December 20, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

Long-delayed Berlin airport denies opening postponed again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Officials at Berlin’s long-delayed new airport denied a newspaper report on Sunday that the opening had been pushed back until 2018, in what would be another embarrassing setback for the project.

The international airport, which was originally due to open in 2012, has been under construction since 2006. Despite Germany’s reputation for engineering and organisational prowess, red tape and technical problems have repeatedly delayed its inauguration.

Newspaper Bild am Sonntag cited a confidential schedule from the airport’s project management company WSP/CBP as saying the opening would not be possible until 2018. It said the airport’s technical project manager was informed of the delay on Sept. 1.

However, the airport issued a statement saying the report was “incorrect” and that the schedule laid out on Friday -- when chief executive Karsten Muehlenfeld said the aim was still to open in the second half of 2017 -- was the latest plan.

“In a project where 2,000-3,000 emails, letters and meeting minutes are written every day, there are, at times, differing assessments,” the statement said.

It said information other than that given on Friday was “taken out of context” and “outdated”. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Helen Popper)

