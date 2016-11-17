FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UPDATE 1-Berlin Schoenefeld shut as burst tyre grounds private plane
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 17, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Berlin Schoenefeld shut as burst tyre grounds private plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates details on reason for closure, Berlin Airport comment)

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Berlin's Schoenefeld airport closed its runway for takeoffs and landings on Thursday after a small private plane's tyre burst, diverting approaching flights to Berlin Tegel and the eastern German city of Leipzig.

"The aircraft is currently being recovered by the airport fire department," Berlin Airport said on Twitter, adding that the plane's two passengers were uninjured.

Schoenefeld airport, located in the south-east of the city, is predominantly served by low-cost carriers such as easyJet and Ryanair.

Eurocontrol, the European air traffic network operator, said the runway was closed until 1600 GMT. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
