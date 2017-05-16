Berlin airport terminal evacuated after suspected tear gas outbreak

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - A terminal at Berlin's Schoenefeld airport has been evacuated after a suspected tear gas outbreak, the airport operator said on Tuesday.

"Terminal D cleared due to suspected tear gas. Fire brigade ventilates building," Berlin Airport said on Twitter, adding it may lead to delays.

Schoenefeld airport is to the southeast of Berlin and is mainly served by low cost carriers such as easyJet and Ryanair. It is the city's second-largest airport after Tegel.

Earlier this year, passengers at Hamburg airport were affected after a corrosive substance leaked through the air conditioning system. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)