FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Berlin airport terminal evacuated after suspected tear gas outbreak
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 16, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 3 months ago

Berlin airport terminal evacuated after suspected tear gas outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - A terminal at Berlin's Schoenefeld airport has been evacuated after a suspected tear gas outbreak, the airport operator said on Tuesday.

"Terminal D cleared due to suspected tear gas. Fire brigade ventilates building," Berlin Airport said on Twitter, adding it may lead to delays.

Schoenefeld airport is to the southeast of Berlin and is mainly served by low cost carriers such as easyJet and Ryanair. It is the city's second-largest airport after Tegel.

Earlier this year, passengers at Hamburg airport were affected after a corrosive substance leaked through the air conditioning system. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.