UPDATE 1-Berlin's Schoenefeld airport re-opened after security alert
April 13, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Berlin's Schoenefeld airport re-opened after security alert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with airport re-opening)

BERLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - Schoenefeld International Airport in Berlin was re-opened after being briefly evacuated on Monday after a security alarm, authorities at the German capital’s second airport said.

A piece of luggage was found in an airport toilet and its owner could not be found, an airport spokesman said.

Passengers were asked to clear the terminal over the public address system and told to move 100 meters away from the terminal. After a half an hour they were allowed back inside. Dozens of police were on the scene, according to a Reuters witness.

An object had been handled by police and there was no longer any danger, a police official at the airport said.

A Germanwings flight bound for Italy from Germany was evacuated late on Sunday due to a bomb threat. (Reporting by Noah Barkin; writing by Erik Kirschbaum and Victoria Bryan; editing by John Stonestreet)

