Fraport defends Frankfurt airport expansion after call for review

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - German airport group Fraport has defended its plans for a new $3 bln Frankfurt terminal to handle rising passenger numbers and fend off competition from Middle East hubs after the local government called for a review of the proposal.

Airport expansion is a hotly debated topic in Europe, with economic arguments coming up against those of voters worried about noise and pollution.

In the official agreement published this week, the new coalition in the state of Hesse, where Europe’s third-largest airport is situated, said it would examine whether there would be sufficient demand for a new terminal.

A third Frankfurt terminal, expected to cost about 2.4 billion euros ($3.3 billion), would be needed from about 2020/21, Fraport Chief Executive Stefan Schulte said on Thursday.

Schulte said that passenger numbers are expected to climb to about 68 million by that time, compared with 58 million in 2012. He also cited rising competition from Gulf hubs to serve increasing passenger flows from regions such as Asia.

Airlines lobby group IATA said this month that global passenger numbers will top 3 billion for the first time this year and airlines expect a 31 percent increase in passenger numbers between 2012 and 2017.

In Britain, an advisory body this week said that the government should consider building a new runway at one of London’s two biggest airports to address a capacity crunch that economists suggest could slow economic growth.

“We don’t just build for the sake of it. We have already checked the potential demand and possible alternatives,” Fraport’s Schulte said, adding that expansion would be gradual to ensure capacity is added only when it is needed.

Schulte also said that Fraport aims to implement new flight restrictions proposed by the state government to cut noise. The plan is to restrict flights from 10pm to 11pm and 5am to 6am next year by alternating use of runways.