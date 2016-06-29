FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Hahn airport owner says Chinese buyer still to pay up
June 29, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Germany's Hahn airport owner says Chinese buyer still to pay up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - The sale of loss-making Hahn airport in the west of Germany to a Chinese investor has been delayed as the buyer has not yet transferred the money to pay for it, its owners said on Wednesday.

The federal state owners of Hahn, a former military base now used mainly by Ryanair, earlier this month announced plans to sell an 82.5 percent stake to Shanghai Yiqian Trading Company for a low double-digit million euro amount.

But the company has not yet transferred the money because it is waiting for approval from the Chinese government, Roger Lewentz, interior minister for the federal state of Rhineland Palatinate, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The federal state government has already issued one warning, although the contract has not yet ended and the buyer has made assurances it wants to stick to it, Lewentz said.

"Irrespective of this, the privatisation process will be continued, with another investor, if necessary," he said.

Lewentz also said auditor KPMG had carried out due diligence on the buyer. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
