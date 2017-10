BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Berlin’s much delayed new airport will open on Oct. 27 next year, authorities announced on Friday, after a series of embarrassing setbacks to what was meant to be a flagship project for Germany’s capital.

Originally, Berlin-Brandenburg Airport was due to open in 2011. A scheduled opening for June 3 of this year was scrapped just weeks before due to problems with fire safety systems. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)