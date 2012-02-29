Frankfurt flights hit after tower strike threat

FRANKFURT, Feb 29 (Reuters) - A threatened strike by air traffic controllers and a continuing walkout by airfield staff at Frankfurt sparked hundreds more cancellations and delays at Europe’s third-busiest airport on Wednesday.

Airport operator Fraport said 235 flights had been cancelled on Wednesday out of a total of 1,260, most of them owing to the walkouts by 190 staff who guide planes to parking places.

The GdF union, which represents the striking workers in a row over pay and conditions, had called on air traffic controllers to join the strike for six hours on Wednesday in a show of solidarity that would have paralysed the airport.

Late on Tuesday a court prohibited the solidarity strike, saying it was out of proportion.

However, the ruling came too late to prevent cancellations and delays for long-haul flights which would normally have already been on their way to Frankfurt from Asia and the United States.

Fraport said 50 of Wednesday’s flight cancellations were due to the threatened strike.

Lufthansa, the worst affected by the action, said it had cancelled 20 long-haul flights because of the strike threat and delayed a handful of others.

It said a further 140 flights have been scrapped because of the airfield walkout, which resumed on Sunday at 2000 GMT and will continue until 0400 GMT Thursday.

The walkouts by apron staff are now in their third week. The airport and airlines have sacrificed short-haul flights, where other transport options are available, in order to keep long-haul flights in the air.

Fraport and Lufthansa are also seeking an injunction against the airfield staff strikes. A court in Frankfurt will hear that case at 0800 GMT on Wednesday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)