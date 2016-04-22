CORRECTED-Workers to strike at Frankfurt airport on April 27

(Corrects to say 1300 GMT, not 1400 GMT)

FRANKFURT, April 22 (Reuters) - Trade union workers are going to strike at Germany’s biggest airport in Frankfurt on April 27, trade union Verdi said in a statement on Friday.

Strikes will also affect airports in Munich, Duesseldorf, Cologne/Bonn, Dortmund and partially Hanover, it said.

At Frankfurt, ground crews, check-in staff, repair workers and the fire department will be on strike until about 1300 GMT, the statement said.

Verdi union demands a 6 percent wage increase for its roughly 2.1 million workers and said that travellers should prepare for massive disruptions in air flight travel. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing Christoph Steitz)