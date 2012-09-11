AIRSHOW-Airbus sales boss rules out orders at Berlin show

BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Airbus said it is on track to sell at least 650 aircraft this year, although it does not expect to announce any orders at the ILA Berlin Air Show, the planemaker’s sales chief said.

“Some of you have written it’s been a slow year but I‘m not so unhappy,” John Leahy told journalists at show on Tuesday. “We said in January we will sell 650 aircraft and we’re on track to do at least 650, hopefully a bit more.”

He reiterated, however, it was becoming tougher to reach a target of selling 30 A380 aircraft because he was “running out of time”.

Leahy also said he was still in discussion with AirAsia over an order for A320 jets, which sources have told Reuters will be for up to 100 aircraft, but that an announcement would not be made at the show in Berlin.

“We are negotiating deals, for some it would have been nice if they were done by the Berlin air show, but you’ll see announcements in the next 30 days,” he told Reuters. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)