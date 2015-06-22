FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Al Jazeera TV says German authorities have released journalist
June 22, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

Al Jazeera TV says German authorities have released journalist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 22 (Reuters) - Al Jazeera television said on Monday German authorities had released journalist Ahmed Mansour.

Al Jazeera said Germany’s public prosecutor had decided to release Mansour without charges. No further details were immediately available.

Earlier the German Foreign Ministry said no one would be extradited from Germany if they faced the death penalty. Mansour was arrested in Berlin on Saturday at Egypt’s request.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
