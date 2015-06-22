Al Jazeera TV says German authorities have released journalist

CAIRO, June 22 (Reuters) - Al Jazeera television said on Monday German authorities had released journalist Ahmed Mansour.
Al Jazeera said Germany’s public prosecutor had decided to release Mansour without charges. No further details were immediately available.
Earlier the German Foreign Ministry said no one would be extradited from Germany if they faced the death penalty. Mansour was arrested in Berlin on Saturday at Egypt’s request.
Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Janet Lawrence