July 10, 2015 / 2:01 AM / 2 years ago

Also Deutschland to cut 150 jobs at Weltbild-Augsburger Allgemeine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s Also Deutschland GmbH plans to cut around 150 jobs at insolvent bookseller Weltbild’s logistics division, Augsburger Allgemeine reported on Friday, citing management sources.

This would be about a third of around 450 jobs at the Augsburg-based logistics department which Also acquired last year, the newspaper said.

Also Deutschland could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular German business hours.

Weltbild filed for insolvency last year after failing to keep up with competition from internet-based rivals such as Amazon.com Inc and to obtain new financing.

It was subsequently acquired by restructuring specialist Droege International Group. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
